Police warn of the rise in thieves stealing car parts in Springfield

Stealing catalytic converters out of cars are becoming a trend in Springfield. Police say in December 2018 they had less than five stolen, but in 2019 that number nearly tripled.

Amy Zingre said she went out to her cart after work.

"It sounded like my muffler had blown it was very loud," said Zingre.

Zingre says she immediately knew something was wrong as her car is usually silent. She says she took it to her dealership.

"My mechanic immediately said it sounds like your catalytic converter is missing," said Zingre.

Zingre says someone must have jacked up her car in the parking lot, removing the converter in no time.

"I hear its going on a lot around town and with this particular part its got value for the metals inside," said Zingre

Zingre has fixed her car, but it cost more than a thousand dollars for the repairs. The missing part will only sell for about sixty bucks.

"Ya know I would rather have been hit by a car because at least my insurance would have covered it," said Zingre.

Zingre says its best to be vigilant and to call 911 if you see something suspicious.

"I just feel like if you see someone working on a car in a parking lot is it really their's," said Zingre. "I just hope people ya know it doesn't happen to a lot more people or that they catch these guys and get a handle on this situation."

People who have parked their cars at Habitat for Humanity and the Humane Society have also been victims.