Springfield Public Schools Board of Education extends contract of Supt. Dr. John Jungmann

The Board of Education for Springfield Public Schools completed its annual performance evaluation of the superintendent, Dr. John Jungmann, extending his contract through the 2022-2023 school year.

This is the sixth contract extension of Dr. Jungmann’s tenure, which began July 1, 2014.

“Dr. Jungmann’s strategic and thoughtful leadership is appreciated by our Board of Education and we support his work to serve the best interests of our students,” said Mr. Tim Rosenbury, president of the SPS Board of Education. “We have noted significant progress across our system and look forward to continued success and improvement in the coming years.”

The Board of Education cited the following examples of Dr. Jungmann’s leadership:

-Strategic Plan Alignment to District Priorities & Budget

-Continued Expansion of Early Childhood Education & Launch

-Successful Outcome for Proposition S

-Focus on Equity and Diversity

-Increased Accessibility to Stakeholders

“I thank the Board of Education for its support and appreciate the acknowledgement of the strong teamwork required to achieve our district’s mission and goals,” said Dr. John Jungmann, superintendent. “I am thankful for our 25,000 students and 3,500 employees and proud to serve this district and community. I pledge my continued dedication to advocating on their behalf. We remain committed to developing learning environments that are welcoming, safe, equitable, and inclusive so that each of our students has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

About Dr. John Jungmann

Joining SPS in July 2014, Dr. Jungmann's focus has been to create a collective vision for the future of the district and engage students, parents, employees and community members in achieving that vision. Dr. Jungmann began his service to SPS by involving stakeholders in an envisioning process during his inaugural year. The result led to the creation of a new strategic plan, mission, vision, goals and values.

Focusing on every learner, every day, Dr. Jungmann leads SPS in efforts to ensure all students are prepared for tomorrow by providing engaging, relevant and personalized educational experiences. Four of Dr. Jungmann's key initiatives include:

GO CAPS (Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Professional Studies): A collaboration among 11 area school districts and the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce that gives students the opportunity to test drive their future, discover where their passions lie and learn alongside business leaders. It provides real-world, professional skills through a year-long immersion experience at partner businesses across the Ozarks.

GO CSD (Greater Ozarks Cooperating School Districts): A regional collaborative of southwest Missouri school districts for mutual improvements, shared resources and areas of expertise, and greater purchasing power.

LAUNCH: Provides quality online learning options designed, developed and delivered by Missouri educators. Launch is Missouri's solution for course access issues for school districts and families in need of flexible and personalized learning options. The program continues to grow, now serving 252 partner school districts across Missouri.

SAFER, STRONGER SCHOOLS: In April, 2019, voters approved a $168 million bond proposal, known as Proposition S, which will result in the delivery of 39 high-priority capital improvement projects by 2022. This includes secure entrances at 31 schools, the renovation of three schools (Hillcrest, Sunshine and Williams), and the new construction of three schools (Boyd, Delaware and Jarrett). The work also expands preschool classroom space at three locations, including the new Adah Fulbright Early Childhood Center, as part of a districtwide effort to expand equitable access to quality early childhood education.

Other professional highlights include:

A national appointment from Governor Mike Parson in 2019 to serve on the Educational Commission of the States.

The distinguished Robert L. Pearce Award from the Missouri Association of School Administrators in 2019.

The Missouri Superintendent of the Year in 2016.

The Administrator of the Year for the Missouri School Public Relations Association in 2016.

Represented SPS at the Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools in 2016, a national initiative connecting forward-thinking school leaders.

Completion of AASA's National Superintendent Certification Program in 2015 as part of the inaugural class.

Peer recognition as the New Superintendent of the Year for 2009-2010.

Dr. Jungmann's previous professional experience includes serving one year as superintendent and one year as deputy superintendent for Liberty Public Schools and four years as superintendent of the Monett R-1 School District. Dr. Jungmann began his educational career as a high school teacher and has served as both an assistant high school principal and a middle school principal.

He is a 1998 graduate of Missouri Southern State University and obtained his Master of Science in education and Specialist in educational administration degrees from Missouri State University. He earned a doctorate in education from the University of Arkansas in 2006.

Dr. Jungmann and his wife, Kerry, have three daughters.

