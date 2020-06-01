Springfield Public Schools announces plan for grab-and-go meals for summer

There are plenty of resources to make sure kids get fed this summer. Springfield Public Schools is offering grab-and-go meals, but there are also some benefits for families.

Families can pick up meals daily from 10 a.m. to noon. The locations, days and hours changed last week. SPS is offering grab-and-go meals at 15 sites on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The bags cover breakfast and lunch for two or three days each, adding up to 6,000 meals a day.

But there's another benefit through the state they are letting families know about. Those who qualify for free or reduced-price lunches can get a one-time pandemic electronic benefits transfer of up to $302 per child to help cover the cost of meals for the last three months. SPS sent a letter to parents on Friday with all the information. It's just one more way they're trying to make kids are fed.

"It makes my heart very happy to know that we're making sure that our students bellies are full and they're not going hungry, so that's what we're here for. I love my job," said Kim Keller, SPS Director of nutrition services. "It's the best part of it."

Families that already received SNAP benefits in March automatically get the new pandemic benefits. But if you didn't receive SNAP in March, you have to apply. You need to qualify for free and reduced lunches first, so if you haven't already, you need to apply through your school district.

