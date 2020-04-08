Springfield Public Schools buy additional two thousand hotspots for students without internet

On Your Side learned nearly 2,000 students in Springfield don't have internet access at home. Which makes doing their school work very difficult.

"I'm sure I'm not the only parent," said Dana Eby.

Eby doesn't have internet at home.

"I can't afford it. I'm a single mom," she said.

Her daughter is a student at Central High School. She along with hundreds of other students are waiting for a hotspot.

Springfield Public Schools distributed 800 already on inventory, but there's a greater need.

"Our board of education took immediate action and approved ordering two thousand kajeet hotspots for more than $370,000. Those were placed on rush order. We expect those to arrive tomorrow and Friday in the district for distribution for our families from there," said Stephen Hall, with Springfield Public Schools.

Eby is worried her daughter's grades will suffer.

"We depend on the scholarships. Without her having top of the line grades, we're not going to get it," she said.

"The learning platform that we have designed is to help learning continue. It's not designed to penalize students in anyway. We know there are a variety of significant needs in our community. We will not be penalizing students for a lack of access to technology or other issues that they are facing as a result of this pandemic," said Hall.

Springfield Public Schools leaders will continue to do check-ins with families. They'll see how often kids are logging in to do their work. For those who might struggle with this different way of learning, SPS is mailing packets to families and trying to provide tangible, learning material too.