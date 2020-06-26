Springfield Public Schools sees progress on Proposition S projects

Springfield Public Schools is still trying to figure out if children will return to the classroom this fall. However, no matter when they do, many students will see some significant changes to their schools.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person classes this spring, it didn't stop the progress of the dozens of SPS "Proposition S" high-priority projects.

That includes new construction and renovation projects at Sunshine and Delaware elementary schools, plus Southwest Early Childhood Center. SPS is securing and creating safer entrances in more than 30 school buildings, all in which are on track to open in August.

"It is so much work to complete a $20-million project," explained executive director of operations, Travis Shaw. "Once we finish that and highlight that for our kids and staff and community, it'll be a great day."

Most of the Proposition S project work and construction started last year after voters approved it in Spring 2019 to improve safety, accessibility, and quality of education.

Shaw said it's been an eventful last couple of months because everything on the district's project list is officially underway in some capacity. Shaw said they're excited and grateful to be on track to reach their goals, and finally, see the community's vision and efforts become a reality.

"Thank you so much for the support that you gave us a year ago, and to see the results of that support and what it's going to do not only for this upcoming school year, but decades to come," said Shaw.

Everything is on track and budget, and Shaw said the district's focus continues to be "projects as promised." Although it's unsure when or how many kids will return to the classroom in Springfield this fall, Shaw said neighbors could see where their tax dollars and support are going.

For a full list of projects, and more information on Proposition S, click here.