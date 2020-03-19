Springfield Public Schools working to provide free meals for students

Springfield Public Schools announced that providing healthy food for its students while the district is closed is its number one priority.

So starting on Monday, March 23 SPS will be providing free meals for students at all of the school locations.

"It will be delivered in a grab-and-go car line set up," explained Stephen Hall, the SPS Chief Communications Officer. "Individuals anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. can swing through and pick up breakfast and/or lunch at the same time."

Teachers will also be reporting to work on Monday to start preparing for online and printed home instruction set to begin on March 30th. Teachers will also be conducting wellness checks with all their students that includes determining that student's ability to receive online instruction such as computers and internet service.

"If there are any gaps, and SPS can provide that, we're going to be ready to do that," Hall said. "If it's going to require the assistance of a community partner, that's when we're going to ask those partners to help us when they can."

Also on Monday the school district will start providing child care for children of health care workers and first responders. Surveys sent to families by the area's major health care systems showed at least 900 children need care and while the Discovery Center is taking on some of that responsibility, the district is trying to do its part by offering care from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at five locations using mainly paraprofessionals and support staff working in five hour shifts.

That has not set well with some SPS employees who fear they being placed in the exact unhealthy environment that the district's closing is trying to avoid.

"Everything we're doing is being done in consolation with the Springfield-Greene Co. Public Health Department," Hall said. "We will have small classrooms of 10 or fewer students and there would not be any large gatherings of any kind."

And as to complaints that offering childcare services is not a part of staffers' job descriptions?

"Understandably there's a lot of anxiety and they may be taking on assignments that they have not typically done," Hall said. "But I think what that demonstrates is that we are here to serve our community and to make everything as good as it can be during these uncertain times."

We reached out to the area representatives from the two unions, the National Education Association and the Missouri State Teachers Association and they provided us with written statements about their concerns:

Statement from Sarah Schofield, President of Springfield National Education Association:

"As a teacher, my priority is the safety of students and fellow educators. Greene County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri. Teachers were not engaged in the front-end of COVID-19 response planning and have been responding to district plans as they are released then modified. This has led to a confusing array of overlapping instructions from Springfield Public Schools (SPS).

Our recommendation is to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to limit unnecessary gatherings. We are asking SPS to utilize the virtual and online tools to communicate with staff. Educators should be free to make individual decisions about entering SPS buildings to receive equipment as needed. As educators, we are committed to using all our abilities and ingenuity to meet the challenges of school closure and help our students. We are all in this together; Springfield teachers, nurses, secretaries, paraprofessionals, custodians, bus drivers, and food workers stand ready to help ensure the safety of students, families, and each other."

This statement was issued by Marca Hayter, the MSTA staff person for SPS in consultation with President Margaret Watson:

"We recognize that these are difficult times for parents, students, the district and staff. The piecemeal dissemination of information from SPS has added to the stress and uncertainty for our members. In addition, it has been unclear what was expected of our teachers and non-certified staff. MSTA attorneys have been in contact with the district to seek clarification of the expectations and to share the concerns of our members. The Springfield CTA will continue to be in contact with MSTA staff and attorneys throughout the coming weeks and will share updated information with all members."