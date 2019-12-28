Springfield Salvation Army only half way to $1 million goal

Salvation Army organizations across the country have fallen short of their red kettle fundraising goals.

In Springfield, the bell ringers and red kettles are gone, but the Salvation Army is only about half way to their goal.

"We're grateful for the generosity of Springfield, but we're short," said Jan Millington, the chairman of the advisory board.

The organization is hoping to hit $1 million by the end of January. So far, they've raised a just over $552,000.

The organization fell short of its goal last year and if that happens again it will have to make some cuts.

"We'll just have to have fewer programs," Millington said. "There's only so much money, you know how a budget is, if we don't reach our goal we will have to cut some of our services."

She said the organization has had a lot of trouble in the past because people don't carry a lot of change or cash on them.

"So we've kind of had to come up to the technology era and have some additional ways to donate," Millington said.

You can still donate via mail, but the organization also offers an online donation form and a text form.

"[Text] 24-365," she said. "I remember it now because it's 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and then you type in SAL and they will send you a link."

Millington said the money raised this time of year is used to cover every program the organization has for the next year.

"We serve over 200 meals every single day, hot meals to folks," she said. "Harbor House can house up to 30 men who are trying to get their feet back on the ground [and] we also have the family enrichment center where there are up to 8 apartments for families."

The deadline for donations being counted in their goal is January 31.

Click HERE to visit the Salvation Army donation site.