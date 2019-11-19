Springfield Schools approve calendar to start school later, end later too

It's now official.

Springfield students will start the next school year on August 24. That is 11 days later than classes began this year. The district had to draw up a new calendar because a new Missouri law says schools can't start any earlier than two weeks before the first Monday in September.

John Jungmann, the Superintendent for Springfield Schools, says he acknowledges the challenges with the law, but he and his staff are diligently working to come up with the best solutions.

Jungman says the late start will disrupt some events during the year.

"Christmas break will be a little shorter and graduation will be a little later in May," said Jungmann.

But Jungmann says business will continue as usual otherwise and students will still have 172 school days.

"It's not the best-case scenario, its not something we would have picked, but it is the one that complies with the law and still serves our students the best," said Jungmann.

This calendar will go into effect is for the 2020-2021 school year. The Missouri tourism industry pushed for this law in effect to hopefully bring in money for businesses that need visitors in the summer.

