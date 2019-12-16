Springfield area will still have icy conditions through Tuesday commute

We are expecting to see the sun come out on Tuesday and a warm up that will help get rid of these icy roads but not until after the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20's overnight and won't start warming into the 30's until the afternoon so drivers are being urged to keep a watch out on their way to work just as you did on Monday morning.

"Be on the look out for slick spots and black ice," said Darin Hamelink, MoDOT Maintenance Engineer who spend Monday monitoring area traffic at the Transportation Management Center of the Ozarks just off Chestnut Expressway in central Springfield. " Anything that's wet Monday night is going to refreeze solid by Tuesday morning so give yourself time to get that car warmed up and cleaned off before you head to work."

That center where Hamelink is working has seen a number of officials putting in long hours to monitor traffic, send out crews, and react to emergencies.

"We've not had a huge number of wrecks," Hamelink said late Monday afternoon. "We've had a few but I think people got the message to slow down. I think it could have been worse but we came through it pretty well."

Crews at the Springfield-Branson National Airport have been working since 1:30 a.m. on Monday to keep the runway clear and as of Monday evening there had been no major delays.

But airport spokesperson Kent Boyd said all travelers should be checking their airline's app to make sure everything is on time since the weather can change quickly here and elsewhere.

He also said the only delays in Springfield right now are due to planes needing to be de-iced before take-off.

"The general rule is the airlines will put it on when the temperature is at freezing or below," Boyd said of the de-icing fluid. "They're spraying what is called glycol onto the airplane which is not unlike antifreeze in your vehicle. This can be one of the most frustrating parts of flying when you tend to get flight delays because it's a very methodical, tedious task."

Although anti-icing fluids lose their effectiveness in flight, the planes are still equipped with systems that prevent frozen precipitation from building on the wings.

As for what's in store on the roads overnight from Monday into Tuesday?

"We're going to be out treating through the nighttime hours and into Tuesday," Hamelink said. "Tuesday looks great. It's going to warm up if we can just get through Monday night and Tuesday morning."