Springfield assistance agencies adjust after first case in homeless community

Assistance agencies in Springfield are adjusting services after the homeless community's first positive test for COVID-19.

The Veterans Coming Home Center closed its building for a while because of the panic, serving meals outside. Staff social distanced tables and chairs to prevent spread. Staff removed the sleeping area. The staff now serves breakfast and lunch outside. And the homeless must wear masks.

Manager Chris Rice believes all the steps they're taking are very important.

"I think it's very very necessary, and personally it was a little bit of a wake-up call," said Rice. "In Springfield, we really haven't been been hit by COVID-19 as like St Louis or Kansas City, and then there was this undercurrent of feeling like, it's really not that big of an issue. Many of us have lived without even knowing somebody who's experienced COVID-19 personally. But now, this is kind of the worst case scenario, so we are doing everything that we can to keep ourselves and those that we serve safe and keep an outbreak from spreading all throughout the population of people that we serve."

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it should have test results from those tested Friday Monday afternoon.

