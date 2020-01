A small Springfield auto shop loses nearly $11,000 worth of tools after being hit by thieves Friday morning.

Fast Stop Tire Shop on West Chestnut Expressway is now without dozens of tools needed to fix cars.

The owner says someone broke into the back of the shop, then made their way through the building.

Suspects took off with several items, including a laptop, his grandson's go-kart and a drum kit, which the owner's daughter uses for her band.