Springfield awarded a half million in federal funding for domestic violence resources

Springfield will get a half of a million dollars in federal grant funding to use toward its goals of combating domestic violence.

"I'm a little emotional as I think about it. None of this is easy from start to finish. They're recognizing the struggle that we go through," said survivor and advocate, Janice Gehrke.

She gathered the courage to leave her abuser years before we had nearly the resources we do now.

"Dealing with us as victims is not as easy as people would think it is. We're very confused at times. Our emotions run the gamut. Giving them the tools to know how to respond to that properly, it will change a lot of things," she said.

"This is the next step in more resources and improving our response," said Lisa Farmer, executive director of the Harmony House.

She said the half-million dollars will go a long way towards helping victims become survivors.

"So many victims, because they're free falling, they don't know what options are available, they don't know what the next step is, they get frustrated because it's so hard to figure out where to go, what to do or to get somebody to listen to them," she explained.

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams believes it's important for the community to get involved.

"Talking about something that a lot of people didn't want to talk about and bringing that out into the open so that not just people involved in those relationships but everyone else, I think that's so important," he said.

In addition to hiring two advocates to work with victims, the money will also go towards strengthening legal advocacy service programs.

Williams said, "It really affects all of us."

"I think that by making that connection, almost immediately, with a victim advocate they'll keep moving forward towards resolution and healing," said Farmer.

Gehrke said, "It's brutal when you're simply trying to make it day to day and facing what the future might hold. It's a scary process. It's an amazing thing that they've done."

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women awarded the grant funds.

