Springfield bar talks safe, sober rides home after the Super Bowl

Bars around the Ozarks are gearing up for the big game Sunday. A manager at Harbell's in downtown Springfield said they are expecting more than 100 people to come to their bar to watch the Super Bowl.

Sean Donohoe is a bartender and manager at Harbell's.

"We're all about making sure they get home safe," he said.

Donohoe said on Sundays, when the Chiefs play, the bar goes all out.

"Every time the Chiefs score we give out shots," he said. " We're just a huge Chiefs bar and we're local-based too, so everyone comes in and they just feel welcome."

When the celebration is over, Donohoe said bartenders do what they can to encourage a safe and sober ride home.

"Usually we will always recommend Uber, Lyft or Yellow Cab," he said. " We will call a person a cab no matter what if they ask us to."

If you're looking for something a little bit more local, you could try out the Missouri based company carGo.

"You go on the app [and] you type in where you're at and where you want to go and we can take you any hours of the day and any hours of the night," said Adam Neptune.

Neptune is the Vice President of Operations for carGO Southwest Missouri. He said the ride-share service is the safest option in Springfield.

"Because we're here, we actually get to meet our drivers in person," Neptune said. "We sit down and interview them, we go through training and we inspect their vehicles."

Neptune said carGo drivers are there to keep you from getting behind the wheel in more ways than one.

"Not only if you need a ride home or a safe ride home can we provide that to you, but the other thing that's really nice is if you need to go on some kind of run to get more alcohol and everyone has been drinking you're able to order whatever you want to," he said.