Springfield bike shop sees uptick in business during pandemic

As warmer weather approaches, cyclists are gearing up to take on the trails. May is usually the peak season for bike shops.

However, Sunshine Bike Shop owner, Josh Even, said it came a little earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the closing of gyms and things like that, biking became big," said Even. "Everyone has a bike in their garage, so next thing you know, everyone's out biking."

With more demand in bikes, it's caused an uptick in business. While Even says it was great to see people getting out and active on their bikes, he implemented precautions to ensure staff and customers were safe.

Although the number of customers allowed inside the store at once had to be limited, Even said customers have been very patient. He said a lot of people were coming in for tune-ups on older bikes.

Children's bikes were also a favorite item throughout the pandemic. He said people were looking for ways to keep kids active and healthy during the pandemic.

While there have been many orders and shoppers in search of bikes, the one thing Even urges cyclists to do is protect themselves. He said wearing the appropriate protective gear, such as a helmet, is vital.

"Anything safety-wise that involves the brain and the skull definitely go for it," explained Even. "There's no reason in the world to take a chance, even on a leisurely bike ride."

If you're pulling out your bike for the first time all year, you should make sure it's safe before hitting the trails.

The best practice is to do the "ABC quick check."

A= Air:

Check your air pressure and make sure there is no damage to your tires.

B= Breaks:

Next, take a look at those breaks and make sure they are working correctly and aren't worn down.

C= Chain:

Make sure your chain is clean and lubricated. The last thing you want is for it to rust and snap while you're out enjoying the trials.

If you're worried about your bike and want someone to double-check those ABC's, Even said, it's best to have a professional take a look.

"Most likely, we're going to catch things that are going to create a safety issue down the road. We'll get that bike up and running in good shape, and it can ride for the next ten years."

Sunshine Bike Shop is located at 1926 E Sunshine Street in Springfield.

