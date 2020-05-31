Springfield bomb squad assists with suspicious pipe investigation in Mansfield

The Springfield bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious pipe Sunday afternoon in Mansfield.

Mansfield Police say they responded to a call for a suspicious pipe bomb around noon. Investigators say it was later determined that the device was not explosive.

The pipe was located by a passerby at a Mansfield car wash. While investigating, authorities closed off US 60, Tripp Street and Nettleton Avenue.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office, the Mansfield Fire Department, and the Springfield Fore Department also assisted with the investigation.