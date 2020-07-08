Advertisement

Springfield businesses react to Mahomes' deal, next Chiefs season

(KY3)
By Nikki Ogle
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
The Kansas City Chiefs' success in the Super Bowl this year meant big sales for some Springfield businesses. Those bars and stores are expecting even more now that quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes landed the richest contract in sports history.

"Fans waited 50 years for this win," Jennifer Hutton, the Rally House store manager.

Hutton was ecstatic when the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

"They just brought it and they deserved the win and they did a great job, and sales certainly showed it," she said.

In the months since their Super Bowl win, and even through the pandemic, Hutton said Chiefs merchandise has still been the number one seller.

Hutton said she doesn't expect that to change any time soon. Just this week, quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract that could pay him as much as $503 million, the richest deal in sports history.

Already this week, the store had at least one dedicated fan ready to invest in the inventory.

"She was like, 'Do you have Mahomes jerseys? I live in Lake of the Ozarks, I want to know that you have one before I drive down,'" Hutton said.

At Harbell's Sports Bar downtown, Chiefs games are always a draw for a big crowd.

"We'll have people come in and they'll come in two hours before the game and sit through an hour after the game," said bartender Elijah England.

England said regular season games were busy for the bar, but the place was packed for the post-season.

"Playoffs were a big one. We'd basically fill up every game for those," he said.

England said he's expecting next season to be even more exciting.

"If everything goes back to normal and we can have a full restaurant again, I'd expect to be packed every game," he said.

Hutton said Rally House is expecting Mahomes mega deal to bring a new spike in sales.

"Not only is it going to be Super Bowl and Chiefs, it's going to be Mahomes gear, because everyone loves Ma-homie," she said.

Rally House is expecting to get more Chiefs jerseys in stock in the next few weeks.

