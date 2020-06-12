Springfield businesses react to Phase III of 'Road to Recovery'

Businesses such as Roots Coffee Bar and Restaurant on Republic Road are feeling hopeful after hearing they can open up their dining room to serve more people.

This comes after the city of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a transition to Phase III of the "Road To Recovery" plan would take effect Monday.

"The weekend business, people are wanting to get out now and finally come in," said Mike Palermo.

Roots Cofee Bar owner Mike Palermo says they sell breakfast and lunch all day, including having a full bar.

Starting June 15, half of his dining room will be open and sanitation procedures will be in place.

"And just keeping people off the bar, bar seating, things like that," said Palermo.

Across town, at Tie and Timber Beer Company on Cherry Street, they have just built a new beer garden, which Owner Curtis Marshall says couldn't come at a better time.

"So for in a time where people are looking to enjoy a beer in a very safe, socially distanced place, this is a great alternative for them," said Marshall.

Marshall says while he can fit 160 people in his business next week, he plans to see what it looks like first, he says he wouldn't be surprised if he keeps that number lower.

"We have our patrons that are ready to get rid of that cabin fever and get out and ready to enjoy life in a responsible social distanced way, we also have quite a bit of people who aren't ready to get out yet, and by keeping the numbers low enough, comfortable enough, hopefully, we can invite those people to come out and join us when they are ready," said Marshall.

And while both business admit the pandemic has caused some financial hardships, they are excited as we continue to progress forward.

"If you can make it through this, you can make it through anything," said Palermo.

"Did it hurt? Absolutely. Are we going to be fine? We are absolutely going to be fine," said Marshall.