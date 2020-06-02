Springfield restaurants welcome new city ordinances on outdoor seating

Springfield city leaders approved proposals allowing restaurants more outdoor seating.

The city approved two emergency ordinances Monday night at its city council meeting. One of them suspends enforcement of parking regulations, allowing restaurants to create dining space in private parking lots. The other suspends the fee for a encroachment licenses for sidewalk cafes in the center city area.

For Springfield's Mudhouse Coffee and Tea, it just create a little more space for customers. The business phased out curbside service. It now welcomes 15 customers at a time with the 25% occupancy rule in place. It welcomes the new change.

"Putting some tables outside with something that we actually started doing a couple weeks ago just to kind of make people feel more comfortable, so that we are open, make the place look inviting, and sort of expand that feeling just a little bit more for people," said Jonathan Stratman, Mudhouse Coffee and Tea manager.

The city of Springfield says businesses should still fill out a permit application to use either the sidewalk or parking lot. The city waived all fees until the civil emergency ends, restaurants are back to full occupancy or until November 30, whichever comes first.

