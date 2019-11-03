Springfield church celebrates 172 years, sets goals for upcoming year

One of the oldest churches in Springfield celebrated a big birthday Thursday.

Courtesy: Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church

Members of the Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church said the congregation was started 172 years ago by slaves looking for a place to worship.

"172 years is a long time, not many churches last that long and that we're still here," said member Charlotte Hardin. "Even though we're facing some challenges, we're still here by God's grace love and mercy."

The congregation's current building has been standing at the corner of Tampa Street and Benton Avenue in Springfield since 1911.

"This is home," said the church's oldest member Rosetta Clarida. "People that go away come back [and] they come back home."

The building has served as a place of worship for families through many generations.

Church member Charlotte Hardin has been part of the congregation for as long as she can remember.

"My parents went to this church and when I was a bun in my mommy's oven I was coming to church here and I've been a member ever since," she said.

Hardin has watched the historic building age over the years. Now, members of the church hoping to give the building a face-lift.

"We want to restore this beautiful sanctuary to all its glory," said Hardin.

They are working to raise a quarter of a million dollars to make repairs inside, fixing anything from the roof to upgrading the old wiring.

"The building is 108 years old so some of that's beginning to fall," said Hardin. "We're worshiping in the fellowship hall right now just for safety purposes."

The church kicked off their Capital Campaign Saturday to try to make those changes happen.

"What we're trying to do is to get the capital that is necessary to be able to refurbish the church [and] renovate the church," said senior pastor Rev. H. Russell Ewell II.

Clarida said the church is doing whatever it can to restore the building.

"We're willing to give it another shot to try to like I said a while longer to see if we can pull this off because we're going to have to do something, as you saw upstairs, we have to do something," she said.

The church's Capital Campaign is run through www.givelify.com

