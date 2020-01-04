Springfield church hosts free sidewalk sale ahead of colder temperatures

The Connecting Grounds church typically serves as a warming shelter, but Saturday it provided warmth people could take with them.

"We wanted to make sure that people had a chance to just stock up on lots of warm weather clothing so they're ready for those temperatures that are getting ready to come and settle in for a while," said Christie Love, the pastor of the church.

The sidewalk was lined with dozens of tables filled with clothes and shoes in all sizes.

"We have everything from newborn all the way up through several plus sizes," said Love. "[We're] trying to make sure we can help as many people as possible."

Shoppers could fill their bags with as many items as they needed, free of charge.

"When you're living from paycheck to paycheck it just helps a lot," said shopper Ron Knecht. "If I need something I can come look for it and if I find it they just let me take it."

Love said the church has hosted sidewalk sales like this in the past to raise money for their food pantry. Now, she plans to hold a sidewalk giveaway each month to provide the community with seasonal necessities.

"We want to make sure that they've got what they need to survive this cold snap that's going to come and settle in for the next few weeks," Love said. " [We're giving away] things that they can layer really easily like coats, gloves and socks that they can layer and keep feet warm so they can avoid frost bite as much as possible."

Love said anyone in the community is welcome, no questions asked.

"We just got a place recently and we don't have a job or anything," said Ashley Shoat, a shopper. "They help out everybody that needs it."

The church is still accepting seasonal items like sweatshirts and jeans to give away next month.