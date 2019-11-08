Springfield church looks for more answers in city's addiction crisis

A pastor at one Springfield church is calling for more cooperation in the community to battle addiction. The Well recently hosted the overdose summit, and held a funeral for one of the latest overdose deaths.

The Well operates a redemption ministry for those recovering from addiction or any struggle. They have a 7 p.m. Friday service every week, where they welcome an average of 250 to 300, many of them in recovery.

Organizers invite everyone, even those just off the streets. The church also partner with a lot of local recovery programs, visiting recovery houses throughout the week, and inviting residents to their service.

But there are others who are not in a recovery program, and they need more than a once a week church service. Folks here at The Well have trouble knowing where to point them. Many cannot afford a self-pay program and do not know where they might be able to find grant-funded services.

Brandon Lien, who leads The Well's Redemption Ministry, was happy to see people coming together to talk about addiction at the recent overdose summit. But he believes there needs to be an easier way, one place for people to go and get connected with the recovery services they need.

"The barrier to begin getting help is such a difficult process, and it requires money," said Lien. "It requires support. The requires some sort of initiative or program that helps people actually get into the door of recovery. Because they can't afford recovery, and it's a difficult thing to get into."

He believes our community needs something like a panel from various organizations interviewing people who need addiction recovery services and directing them to the program that is the best fit.

