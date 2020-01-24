Springfield colleges rethink study abroad programs in China amid Coronavirus outbreak

More than 1,200 cases of the Coronavirus have been confirmed in China and the death toll continues to rise.

College students across the Ozarks can study abroad in the country.

Drury architecture students have the opportunity to hold an internship in China over the winter and summer.

Two students and a faculty member just returned from the winter program in China last week.

"We have been in contact with them and made sure that none of them are having any symptoms of the Coronavirus," said Drury Dean of International Programs Thomas Russo.

According to the CDC, the first cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus were reported in China in December. Drury students working abroad visited the country when the virus broke out.

"They're back here starting the new semester just fine," Russo said.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Cases have since been reported across China.

Drury students were working in the city Hangzhou, just south of Shanghi and didn't stray far from their work site.

"Their opportunity for travel is very limited," Russo said. "If they do have that opportunity it's really localized around Hangzhou, not up around Beijing and the Forbidden City or out to the Wuhan area and Hubei Province."

He said his team constantly reviews the Department of State and CDC's warnings.

"The CDC's health warning right now is at a level 3 for non-essential travel to Wuhan and Hubei province where Wuhan is located," Russo said. "We pass that information on to our program directors wherever they are when there's an event like this that might impact them."

The current travel warning is at a level 2, asking travelers to exercise increased caution.

"We do have a planned program to go in June to Hangzhou in China and if it does go, the Department of State level, goes to a level 3 for instance we would definitely review the program and probably not participate in the program for that summer," Russo said.

A representative with Missouri State University said the administration is monitoring the virus situation and will be meeting next week to evaluate their plan of action.

Russo said local colleges work together to keep their students safe.

"Not only with our colleagues at Missouri State and Mizzou, but nationally we have connections and internationally we have connections," he said.

Missouri State confirmed their program has nine study abroad students in China this academic year. Their program spans across multiple cities according to their website.

Click HERE to learn more about the virus.