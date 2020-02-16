Springfield community gathers for creative movement workshop

Springfield Art Museum will host "Move + Savor with Aerosha," on Sunday, February 16. It's a movement workshop that aims to help participants connect with their bodies.

Courtesy: Aerosha Creative Movement

The workshop takes place in a darkened room, with no cellphones or technology allowed -- to offer a sense of privacy.

The creator of Aerosha, Racheal Dunville, said the goal of the workshop is to feel good. While it's a gentle and playful workshop, Dunville said it's designed for those 15 and older who are interested in practicing presence, self-soothing, and creative renewal in practical life.

Dunville said the main focus of Aerosha is to concentrate on movement and mentorship. While Aerosha is conversation-based, Dunville said she wants to connect with the community through self imminency and intimate awareness.

The creative movement workshop classes at the Springfield Art Museum are free for the community and require no prior experience.

There is a waiting list for the class if interested click here.

To learn more about Aerosha click here.