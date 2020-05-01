Springfield community remembers Evangel University student fatally shot

Tyree M. Crenshaw, a 19-year-old who attended Evangel University, was fatally shot at a Springfield home early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the home in the 2000 block of North Jefferson Avenue, east of Lafayette Park, just after midnight Friday. Police say Crenshaw was shot in the stomach. He later died on the way to the hospital.

Crenshaw was remembered by community members, leaders and students from Evangel University.

"He was just a positive, amazing young kid," said Julie Higgins.

Higgins is the CEO of the nonprofit organization "I Pour Life." The program helps develop older foster youth before they age out of government services.

She knew Crenshaw as part of the foster system.

"Tyree wanted to be in politics, he was such a caring person, he had such a natural way with people," said Higgins.

Crenshaw loved sports and was a member of the track team at Evangel.

"He was an avid fan of football and basketball, but he had big aspirations for running as well," said Higgins.

This coming fall, Crenshaw had plans to work with the football team at Evangel, recording games.

Police arrested two in the shooting, but neither has been charged. Angelito Silva is a former Evangel student, arrested for tampering with evidence. Current student Terry Robinson was arrested for second-degree manslaughter, a charge that could indicate the shooting was an accident.

Evangel Head Football Coach, Chuck Hepola knows both the victim and one of the people arrested, Robinson, who is on the football team.

"I would say the personalities of these two guys were very similar. Terry loves life and he's always got a smile on his face and he's a fun guy to be around, both those guys were fun to be around," said Hepola.

Coach Hepola said he has not spoken with Robinson since the shooting, but wants to offer support to all involved where he can.

"These are human beings, these are lives we are dealing with. These are people that need prayer and we all need it," said Hepola.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).