Springfield community remembers homeless who lost their lives

A vigil for those who lost their lives on the streets of Springfield was held under the Grant Ave Bridge Saturday night.

"In 2019, we had two individuals we know for sure who died out in the elements," said Heather Kennedy.

Heather Kennedy organized the vigil, starting the evening serving dinner to the homeless then sharing stories about life on the streets...

"We have a huge homeless problem here in Springfield," said Stephanie Appleby.

Stephanie Appleby is the Executive Director at the National Alliance on Mental illness in Springfield.

She says she helps 50 to 60 homeless individuals a week.

"I have lost some really good friends that were homeless to the elements outside and to other people that took them for advantage," said Appleby.

Appleby says there is a stigma against our unsheltered friends, that she says needs to end.

"What's really important to remember is that these are human beings, wonderful human beings some of them have made super bad choices, but I don't know anyone who hasn't," said Appleby. "I think it's important we honor these individuals in death because a lot of them weren't honored that greatly in life."

