Springfield continues to work on waste water management

Monday night Springfield City Council held their final meeting of the year.

Council members wrapped up some business and started looking ahead to larger projects that could affect your wallet.

One agenda item involves a long-term project geared towards bringing the city into compliance with EPA standards pertaining to waste water.

Sewage rates may be increased to pay for part of the solution.

"When we improve the system then that's an asset that lasts for generations to come," said Assistant Director of Environmental Services for Springfield, Ron Petering.

There are more than 1200 miles of pipes that swirl underground throughout Springfield. That's as many miles are there are between Salt Lake City and New York City.

Maintaining those lines and keeping the sewage and storm water separate means keeping our area waterways clean.

"People love getting out and spending time outdoors, being in contact with water in our streams and our lakes systems," said Petering.

It's not always possible to prevent sewage pollution.

"We're fine on the everyday cases. It's when we have the really hard rain falls that we're overwhelmed. That is the issue. That's where all this water ultimately gets is into streams or lakes," he explained.

Several years ago, the city entered into an agreement with the state to control the sewage runoff that would seep into the natural waterways. The 10 year, $200 million dollar fix is a long way from being completed.

City officials are applying for a $20 million, low interest loan from the Department of Natural Resources to pay for part of it.

The city may also raise the sewage rates as well.

"You have to invest. Either pay me now or pay me later sort of deal," explained Petering.

If approved, a five percent rate increase each year, for the next three years would go into effect next July. This is equaled to about $1.80 on average, per month, per household.

"Certainly from a public health stand point , if we can eliminate the overflows then we can just treat all that waste at our plants and release it back to the environment in a controlled manner and a clean manner," said Petering.

Council will vote on whether or not to raise the sewage rates in January.