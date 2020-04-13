Springfield distributor goes from style to sanitization

One distributor in Springfield has gone beyond making and selling beauty products.

"It's nice to know we are making a difference within our community and with our hair dressers," said Gino Barbo.

Gino Barbo is the owner of Salon Service Group and while he normally sells shampoo and hair color, he's recently added an extra product to his line.

"We have a hand-sanitizer that we just put on the market three weeks ago," said Barbo.

He says people have been buying the sanitizer non-stop.

"We just had an order for a million and 2," said Barbo.

And while hand-sanitizer is a necessity right not, it's not the only reason Barbo decided to start producing it. He says a portion of the proceeds from people buying the hand sanitizer will go to help hairstylists in need especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hairstylists do not have health insurance because they are independently owned and employed so we are trying to give back to them," said Barbo.

"We have actually had comments made that we have been able to help people make their house payments and mortgage payments," said Barbo.

And while Barbo says they normally would not take orders from the general public, they are right now.

"We see that there is a real need for it and we are trying to do as much as we can to help the community get hand sanitizer," said Barbo.