Springfield doctor encourages masks, despite hot temperatures

Saturday marks the first official day of summer, and temperatures are warming up around the Ozarks.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and local doctors say that doesn't mean people should stop wearing their masks.

Mercy's Dr. Joe Jones says it's just as safe to wear a mask outside, even while out in the heat.

"It's never been proven that you get less oxygen," Jones said. "It's never been proven that it's harmful. It just feels uncomfortable."

People feel the added warmth as soon as they put the masks on. Jones said the heat comes from your breath and your mouth.

At Nathaneal Greene Park, some visitors have not been wearing masks as they spent time outside. Sydney Noel said she finds it hotter outside with a mask on.

"It's 80 something degrees, and I like to run. It might be hard to breathe with a mask on," Noel said.

She wasn't alone in this. Adie Williams said she stays socially distanced at the park because she doesn't wear a mask.

"A mask would get pretty sweaty outside walking," said Williams. "It's fairly humid today."

The health department's medical director, Nancy Yoon, says some people can be at more risk in the heat so you should limit your time outside.

"People who do have asthma or some underlying lung conditions may be more at risk and especially with hot weather there can also be the problem of heat-related illnesses so they wanna stay hydrated and really be cautious of that," Yoon said.

Jones said he sees a lot of people wearing thick cloth masks. The thinner masks may be easier to breathe in and just as effective.

He said he understands why people feel uncomfortable wearing masks outside, but there are ways you can get adjusted.

"I think a lot of times what people are feeling is a little anxiety, and the best way to do that to get over it just to wear a mask for a little while, take it off when you start feeling anxious, but put it back on as soon as you can," Jones said. "Little by little you get used to it."

Jones and the health department both agreed that people should continue to wear masks as often as they can, especially if they're within six feet of each other.

"That's how we're gonna beat this COVID-19," Jones said. "We all have to do it. Even people that are asymptomatic, people with symptoms. The world's a better place when we all wear masks if we're together."

People around the park haven't been wearing their masks and some of them say it's because they don't feel comfortable wearing them in this high heat.