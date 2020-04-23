Springfield environmentalist warns community about PPE litter

Springfield city crews haven’t noticed a big uptick in personal protection equipment (PPE) waste or litter during the COVID-19 pandemic. Springfield's Sierra Club White River Group wants to keep it that way.

The Sierra Club is used to hosting large stream cleanups. While this pandemic has limited those clean up gatherings, it has not stopped the group's mission of focusing on environmental issues that affect the community.

Sierra Club, Program Coordinator, Marisa Fraizer said right now they’re reminding people to dispose of their PPE properly. Fraizer said the most common thing her group, and others see are gloves. Which are typically in parking lots or sidewalks. She said while it's sad to see, people should not turn a blind eye to the issue. Fraizer said when we litter, especially PPE those actions impact all of us.

"We want people to be mindful of their actions but our work hasn't stopped because Environmental degradation honestly hasn't stopped."

Fraizer said whatever happens to our water happens to us. That's why she said it's so important to dispose of your PPE along with other waste safely and correctly. While the point of PPE is to keep us safe, she said if not used properly, it isn’t much help, and when disposed of incorrectly, it hurts us all.

"Any trash, or anything with plastic in it, can never actually biodegrade," explained Fraizer. "They don't return to the soil; they just get into smaller and smaller pieces that fish eat and other aquatic creatures."

Fraizer explained that they are still encouraging people to get out and safely clean up. She stressed that it's pivotal to the environment to dispose of your PPE properly to continue the goal of keeping the streams and parks clean in the Ozarks.

