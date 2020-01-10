Springfield facilities denied licenses for medical marijuana-infused products, nearby areas approved

The state denied 12 Springfield facilities licenses for manufacturing medical marijuana-infused products.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services approved 86 licenses across the state Thursday, but denied all Springfield facilities in pursuit.

The licenses allow facilities to sell marijuana-infused products, which are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof. These are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, which includes edible products, ointments, tinctures and concentrates.

Hundreds of facilities in Missouri were notified about the status of their applications Thursday.

While no Springfield facilities were approved, DHSS agreed to issue licenses for a few neighboring areas.

These include three facilities in Humansville and two in Joplin. Locations in Sunrise Beach, Cassville, Gravois Mills, Waynesville, Butler and Vienna were also approved.

For a complete list of facilities approved, in addition to an official scorecard, click here.

