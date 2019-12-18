Springfield firefighters battle a fire in the basement of a house Wednesday morning

The fire marshal is investigating what sparked a fire in the basement of a house. Neighbors saw the smoke around midnight in the 900 block of South Delaware, near Grand and Glenstone.

The fire department says basement fires can be dangerous. "Sometimes they have to go on the first floor when the fire is underneath them. Plus trying to get into the basement, we don't know where the entry is located so it can be tough," said Battalion Chief Eric Latimer.

Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading beyond the basement, but the fire still did significant damage to the house.

The house was empty when the fire started.