Springfield fireworks stores ready for July 4th amid pandemic

Independence Day is a little less than a month away. This year's celebration may have fewer professional displays than usual due to COVID-19, but local fireworks store owners are ready for the upcoming season.

The owner of Fireworks Supermarket in Springfield store said 70 to 80 percent of all professional fireworks displays have been canceled this year. But he still anticipates an "above average" year for sales.

"We're anticipating not only for the Springfield area but for the country as a whole a great firework season," Fireworks Supermarket owner Mike Ingram said.

Ingram said he thinks it will be a year full of at-home celebrations.

"People for one have been cooped up for basically 6 weeks to 2 months and they're wanting to get out and basically celebrate," Ingram said.

One customer said COVID-19 disrupted many of her family's plans, but she is still eager to celebrate the holiday.

"We decided the best thing is going to celebrate our Independence Day," Renee Vargas said.

Her family is going to have a two day party and she thinks many Americans will likely do the same after COVID-19.

"A lot more people are going to come out and celebrate Independence Day with family and friends because for two almost three months nobody was able to leave the house and celebrate anything," Vargas said.

Ingram said he is excited for his store and the tents getting ready to sell, but he is worried about professional display businesses.

"It's terrible for them," he said. "We're just hoping they can survive through this year. It's just terrible."

Ingram said those sales have gone down. He said hopes those display companies can find alternatives later in the year like labor day.

Officially Missouri fireworks sales begin on June 20.