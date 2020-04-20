Springfield group organizes protest against stay-at-home order Tuesday

A Springfield groups announced on Facebook it is organizing a protest against the stay-at-home order issued for the state of Missouri.

The group is called "Reopen Springfield, Missouri." The protest is Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Park Central Square.

Organizers say this protest is an effort to bring a greater awareness to a large pool of citizens not supporting the order. The organizers say this assembly has every intention to be peaceful.

Organizers scheduled separate rallies against the stay-at-home orders in Jefferson City and Kansas City Tuesday.

