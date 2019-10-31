Spinal cord injury organization gets rare opportunity for a haunted house thrill

A haunted house in Springfield produced screams and joy for a group of thrill-seekers this season.

Dungeons of Doom helped SLICE, an organization in Springfield that empowers those living with Spinal Cord Injuries get inside, and get an experience they deserve.

It may be something that many people may take for granted. Navigating the screams, the scares, and fear of a haunted house. However, finding

a haunted house that's wheelchair accessible can be tricky and far form a treat.

"I crashed a motorcycle back in August of 2014, so I haven't done a haunted house since 2012 or 2013," explained Andy Smith, Executive Director of SLICE.

SLICE stands for Spinal Cord Injuries, learning independence, creating empowerment. Smith, along with other board members of SLICE, helped arrange an experience this fall that they didn't think was possible.

"I've been in the chair for 31 years, June 8th, so it's been a long time," said SLICE board member, Kristie Kliewer.

The SLICE outing started as a search on Facebook to find a haunted house that people in wheelchairs could go through. Dungeons of Doom saw the post and pulled through. It made special accommodations for the organization and their families.

It was an experience Kliewer, had been waiting to do with her sister for more than three decades.

"Although they said it wasn't accessible, for them to do the best they could, it is super exciting for us because we don't get to do stuff like this a lot," said Kliewer.

Due to the exceptional commitment, SLICE members knew an experience like that might not always be possible.

"It makes me feel included again, and that I'm doing anything that everybody else can do," said Smith.

The group's goal doesn't end at the haunted house. Smith said SLICE is committed to bringing awareness and inclusiveness to the Ozarks through every season.

"Maybe not always get people to accommodate necessarily, but break down those barriers, and try to get people to be aware and have fun while we're doing it," said Kliewer

The Haunted House--Dungeons of Doom made special accommodations several weeks in advance for SLICE to be able to experience the thrill.

For more information about Spinal Cord Injuries, and the SLICE Organization click HERE