Springfield homeless groups find shelter for those most vulnerable

While most of can shelter in place or at least try to keep our social distance from others during the coronavirus pandemic, it's much more difficult for the homeless.

Groups in Springfield are working to quickly shelter and isolate the most vulnerable of the homeless population. They turned to motels, like Motel 6.

A Springfield task force of homeless service providers, advocates, health officials and emergency management meet on a daily basis for weeks. Earlier this month, the group started moving the homeless into Springfield motels, sheltering around 50. Many of them suffer from chronic health conditions, making them high risk to contract the coronavirus.

The Mercy Health Foundation recently donated $30,000 to support the effort. Community Partnership of the Ozarks, which coordinates the Alliance to End Homelessness, worked with area hotels to find weekly rates of about $150. These homeless advocates are providing delivery service for meals and other needs, so people don't have to leave their hotel rooms. They're continuing to look for more hotel rooms.

"We are reaching out to every hotel," said Michelle Garand of the Community Partnership of the Ozarks. "We spent the first few days calling every hotel to make sure that they had rooms and that they would be willing to work with community partnership on billing and that kind of thing, really trying to get people in quickly. Our largest challenge is of course funding."

One Door, the access point for all homeless shelter services, is getting referrals and working through those based on risk factors. While One Door building is not open, staff are taking calls, even more than usual. You can reach them at (417) 225-7499.