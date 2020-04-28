Springfield hospital provides mental health support for healthcare workers

All around the world healthcare workers are on the frontlines, fighting against COVID-19, but especially right here in the Ozarks.

"It been emotional these last few weeks," said Jordan Reppond.

Jordan Reppond is an ICU nurse at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Since day one she has spent long days, helping those suffering from the coronavirus.

"The first positive case that we had in the unit was very scary and intimidating and I got tearful and I had to process," said Reppond.

With visitor restrictions in place to help stop the spread, Reppond says she spent time arranging phone calls between patients and loved ones, losing some patients along the way.

"People getting sick and we not being able to help them is a scary thing and that's why we are here, we want to help make people better," said Reppond.

Burrell Psychologist, Kristen Thompson says there will be an increase in healthcare workers needing help processing the traumatic events from this pandemic, and while Thompson says they haven't seen an uptick in nurses or doctors coming in for services just yet, she says its coming.

"Now we are entering this period where we are kinda waiting to see what happens next that frees up a little space for that fear and uncertainty and grief to catch up with all of us," said Thompson.

Bill Hennessey with Mercy Hospital hopes with co-worker-led support groups and their chaplains turning to help both patients and co-workers, can help be a support system for America's heroes...

"We have a wonderful communication that goes out every day and we link to it different resources for prayer, for focus for meditation, for destressing," said Hennessey.

"I think for Springfield we are in a good place and its starting to get better," said Reppond.