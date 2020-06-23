Springfield hospitals prepared as COVID-19 cases increase

As cases of COVID-19 increase throughout the Ozarks, we asked Springfield's hospitals how they are handling the surge.

At Mercy Hospital in Springfield, medical staff reports seven patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. The hospital has resources for about another 70 patients, with an even greater surge capacity if needed.

CoxHealth reports a dozen COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the system. The Springfield hospital's COVID-19 unit can house up to 51.

As communities have reopened, Mercy's CEO says they remain in

response phase, meeting each morning with key leaders and health officials. But they feel blessed the recent surge in cases has not filled up ICU beds.

"We stand by ready to help in any way we can," said

Erik Frederick, Mercy Hospital Springfield CEO. "Our goal would be to take on transfers of patients that maybe non-COVID so that we could care for those, while they continue to care for those that are sick within their own communities. But we're aware of their situation daily, and we know, as of right now, there's been no request to take patients from any of our sister hospitals."

Frederick says despite recent layoffs, the hospital has the nursing and clinical staff to care for a surge. Other areas Mercy reaches report seeing a greater spike in cases, including northwest Arkansas and the very southwest corner of Missouri.