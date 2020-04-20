Springfield hospitals turn to in-house COVID-19 testing

Hospitals in Springfield is beginning to do in-house COVID-19 testing.

Mercy started in-house tests in mid-April. They have completed 50 of them.

Doctors are using a test by a company called Cepheid. Mercy says they have about 100 kits. The hospitals expect more. The testing itself takes about 45 minutes. And it takes about two hours to get results.

Doctors use the in-house tests for high-priority cases like those critically ill or healthcare workers. They will send other tests to labs like Quest and Dynamic DNA. Those take about 48 hours.

Knowing a patient's results in just a couple hours brings many benefits.

"So then, when we transfer them upstairs for inpatient care, we don't have to use as much PPE, or personal protective equipment, the masks, the gowns, etcetera, as we would if we didn't know their result," said Vicki Good, Mercy Chief Quality Officer. "It also helps us to allocate beds more appropriately, so that we don't have to use negative pressure rooms if the patient doesn't have the COVID-19 disease."

CoxHealth began in-house testing Monday. Through a post on social media, CoxHealth too is using the same Cepheid platform for testing. Cox also plans to use the in-house test for higher-risk patients. It has a supply of about 200 test kits.

