Springfield hotel occupancy rates down in 2019, but officials say statistics could be deceiving

Springfield hotel statistics for 2019 were down more than one percent from the previous year.

"The numbers have come in really good in particular this year," Sean Dixon said, "But, we've been enjoying record years for four or five years at this point."

Dixon is the director of marketing with the Convention and Visitors Bureau. He said the year-round opening of the Wonders of Wildlife Museum and the aquarium in 2018 created a big boost in tourism.

"We had a little bit of a dip last year, but that's just because 2018 was so good," he said. "The first year of a new big attraction like that is just gang-busters and there's always a little bit of roll off, but a not quite 2% decrease in overall occupancy was not terrible."

Dixon said hotels are bumping up their prices due to high demand.

"Which is a good thing, we're worth it, but it has contributed to our overall success," he said.

Dixon said tourism brought in more than $800 million to the county, but that doesn't mean you need to spend a lot of money to enjoy everything Springfield has to offer.

"There's a lot you can do on a budget, because I live on a budget, have my whole life, and I find a lot of things to do here," said local Zoe Radford-Kapp.

She said exploring the parks around the Ozarks is one of her favorite things to do. Dixon said other budget-friendly events and attractions aren't hard to find.

"The Springfield Cardinals will be starting here in April. We've got the Discovery Center and of course the new History Museum on the Square," Dixon said.

Radford-Kapp said she's noticed the spike in tourism.

"There's a lot of traffic, it didn't used to be like this and it's really annoying now," she said.

Dixon said local businesses benefit from the tourism the most.

"We like to say take your favorite restaurant or favorite thing you like to do, if we didn't have visitors here coming here to support that it may not be here so we rely on that revenue and it does well for us," he said.

