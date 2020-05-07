Springfield hotels begin to see more business with stay-at-home order lifted

There are some signs of life for the struggling hotel industry. With stay-at-home orders lifted, more people are starting to book hotel rooms in Springfield.

"It's a whole different world right now," said Pam Prentice.

Pam Prentice is the General Manager at the Holiday Inn near James River Freeway. She says the hotel is typically full for half of May, but the pandemic drastically cut into business, up until this week.

"There is that kind of twinge of hope. It's kind of like reopening a new hotel. It takes a while so we are in that ramp-up period," said Prentice.

Prentice says last week, the hotel averaged 10 to 20 guests a night. Since the stay-at-home order was lifted on Monday, they are starting to see their regular customers coming back to stay.

Convention and Visitors Bureau president Tracy Kimberlin says there was a slight increase in the number of hotel guests between April 26 and May 2 in Springfield.

While hotel occupancy remained down 62 percent over that time last year, Kimberlin sees hope for the rest of the year. Several events that were postponed are now starting to rebook.

"We're trying to put together marketing programs that we can implement when the time is right in order to try and jumpstart travel as quickly as we can and try and get some business back in here and get some rooms occupied," said Kimberlin.

And while all of this is good news, both Prentice and Kimberlin say millions of dollars have been lost, many people have lost their jobs and it will take a while to get things back to where they should be.

"The travel industry is one of the industries, probably the industry, that has been hurt most," said Kimberlin.