Fewer than 1 in 25 drivers actually stop for pedestrians at one Springfield intersection

Fewer than 1 in 25 drivers actually stop for pedestrians at a particular Springfield intersection.

It's bad enough there, the city set up a temporary redesign to show us how it could get much safer.

Grant Avenue and Calhoun Street is where traffic safety set up a demonstration of how the intersection could look in the future. They chose this intersection because according to their study, less than 4 percent of drivers are stopping for pedestrians.

Bright cones and tires you were the outline of medians and turn lanes. This made the driving lanes narrower and left turn lanes shorter, with both hopefully slowing drivers down. The primary goal is for drivers to pay attention when people cross the street.

"Drivers are often distracted, and they're just in a rush to get wherever they're going and so they tend to forget that this is a neighborhood street," said Springfield Traffic Safety Professional Mandy Buettgen-Quinn. "And in having talked to some citizens, they were saying that they avoid going to the other side of the neighborhood unless they absolutely have to because it's so difficult to cross Grand Avenue."

It's a test model that will be presented to city council in December, and if approved, will be made into permanent concrete medians early next year.

As a reminder, it is state law that drivers must yield to pedestrians in any marked crosswalk.