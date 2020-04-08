Springfield leaders address unemployment questions

More than 100,000 unemployment claims were filed in Missouri by the end of March, and that number continues to rise.

Many people still having problems filing, others are wondering when they'll get money to buy food and pay the rent. Wednesday the city of Springfield brought leaders together to try to clarify a lot of things people who've lost their jobs must know to to receive unemployment benefits.

The Missouri Career Center has more than 8,000 emails it still needs to get to right now to answer people's questions about filing for unemployment.

"Don't give up, they will get to you," said Sally Payne, Springfield's interim director of workforce development. "There's just a lot of push on the system."

Payne said 90% of claims are being filed online right now, and said that is the best way to do it. If the system is crashing or you need to get through by phone, she said you will need to get creative with your timing.

"Try during off peak hours, such as the evening, the night, the early morning," Payne said. "The system has been going down sporadically."

She said statewide there have been about 1,800 calls just about username and password alone. The wait time to get help can take anywhere from 45 minutes to more than an hour.

Locally, you can call the Missouri Career Center for help.

"We aren't the unemployment office, but we can have staff available to help with username and password resets and some very, very basic, high level filing instructions," Payne said.

She said funds are expected to be released next week to anyone filing for unemployment due to COVID-19, and she said they will retroactively pay you through March.

"You have file this once a quarter, so if you have already done this step prior to March 31, April 1st was a new quarter, so you need to go into the system and file once again," Payne said.

Those with traditional unemployment still need to file once a week.

The Missouri Career Center is also helping people who lost their jobs find new ones.

"We have a job fair on Facebook each Wednesday as we would if our office was open for our Wednesday Works," said Carmen May with the career center.

Payne said they are updating their software to help accommodate the rush of new unemployment claims and workers are doing what they can to answer your questions.

"Unemployment staff were only allowed eight seconds to take a little break between phone calls [and] take a drink of water," she said. "This week they're only allowed 20 seconds, so that's to say that's how strenuous it is right now."

If you're questioning whether or not you qualify, Payne recommended you go ahead and apply for unemployment anyway.

Click HERE to view businesses that are currently hiring.