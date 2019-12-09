City of Springfield preps for inaugural 'Home for the Holidays' event for Fort Leonard Wood soldiers

At the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Springfield, Mayor Ken McClure asked Springfield citizens to join him in welcoming hundreds of soldiers currently stationed at Fort Leonard Wood to Springfield for the inaugural 'Home for the Holidays' event.

Fort Leonard Wood typically stands down for two weeks over the holidays, but each year there are several hundred soldiers who, for a variety of reasons, are unable to go home.

The event will include a mayoral proclamation and Welcome Home Rally for the community to welcome the soldiers to Springfield (stay tuned for the location and time), entertainment at various Springfield venues, a “Taste of Springfield” buffet dinner and conclude with a musical performance.

'Home for the Holidays' will be Monday, December 23.