Springfield man, 19, accused of child sexual assault

A Springfield man accused of sexually assaulting a child faces felony charges in Greene County Court.

April 14, prosecutors charged Cameron R. Nowlin, 19, with six statutory rape and sodomy felonies and a misdemeanor count of showing pornography to a minor.

Springfield police started investigating the case in November 2019. Police reviewed a Child Advocacy Center forensic interview with the victim. According to that interview, Nowlin sexually assaulted the victim several times when he was 17 or 18 and the victim was 7 and 8 years old.

Police interviewed Nowlin in January. He denied ever sexually assaulting the victim.

April 17, Springfield police arrested Nowlin. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and cannot be released on bail until he goes before a judge. Online court records do not list an upcoming court appearance.