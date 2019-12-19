Springfield man accused of deliberately infecting more women with HIV

A man from Springfield is accused of deliberately infecting more women with HIV.

Thursday Greene County prosecutors filed two new counts of knowingly trying to transmit the virus against Marcus Price, 36.

Price was charged with the same thing in February. One of his former coworkers told police she had sex with Price, but she said he did tell her he as HIV positive.

Price was also charged with tampering with a witness after the woman he infected said Price offered to pay her money to not cooperate with his prosecution.

Those charges led former sexual partners of Price to rush to get tested for the virus.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson says the new charges filed Thursday are for additional victims.

Price is scheduled to go before a Greene County judge Friday morning for a hearing on the original charges.

