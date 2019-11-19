Springfield man pleads guilty to federal bank fraud charge

A Springfield, Mo. man faces prison time for stealing mail and attempting to forge checks.

Shannon W. Fields, 42, pleaded guilty to a bank fraud conspiracy Tuesday in federal court.

Prosecutors say Fields and others stole mail from homes and businesses in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton counties in early 2018.

Fields then bought blank check stock and ink to create counterfeit checks, based on the personal and banking information he found in the stolen mail.

Fields and 11 "unidentified co-conspirators" went to banks in Springfield and Branson to try and cash the checks in their names, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. Many times, the banks did not allow the transaction to go through.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered Fields pay $21,279 in restitution. A judge could sentence Fields to up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.