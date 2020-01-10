Springfield man sentenced 25 years for fatal shooting in 2016

A Springfield man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a shooting death that remained unsolved for more than two years.

Khalil Gaines, 26, was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder. He was convicted for the death of Landon Bays, 18, in 2016.

Police found Bays with a gunshot wound along W. Catalpa Street in March 2016. Bays later died from his injuries.

In 2018, Bays' mother told KY3 News her son had been abducted from the McDonald's at Sunshine and Wedgewood, where he had gone with friends.

According to the indictment, authorities say the shooting was related to a drug deal.

Court documents say Bays was shot while trying to sell marijuana to Gaines and 36-year-old Chad Murphy, who is scheduled to stand trial in August.