Springfield man shares his life in recovery from heroin addiction

First responders have used Narcan to revive dozens of lives in Springfield in the last week.

Authorities have seen more than 40 overdoses and four deaths in nine days.

Friday, a Springfield man offered some perspective on the recent spike.

Claude Shuler said he used heroin for about two years. He said he's still processing his own story, but wants to help others understand, what he calls, the dynamic disease of addiction.

Heroin nearly killed him.

"Most of the people I used with are dead. Or they're in prison for a really long time," Shuler said.

Narcan saved his life.

"I didn't think, 'Sweet, now's my ticket to go use again.' I really had to think about what I was doing," he said.

The 28-year-old from Springfield relapsed and needed to be revived. He said he hasn't used heroin in years, and sees the struggle with addiction through a unique perspective as his hometown deals with an overdose epidemic.

"I've used heroin to cope with my own issues, my own PTSD and traumas in my life," Shuler said.

Things started to change for him when his support system started to ask what he needed for treatment.

“I needed therapy. I needed regulation by medical professionals. I needed a support system that met me without judgement and compassionate love, not with tough love," Shuler said.

He said recovery isn't easy, and he understands why people with addiction might not see this spike as a reason to seek treatment.

"It's a disease. If you don't treat it like that, this is not going to get any better. It's going to get far worse," Shuler said.

That's what David Stoeker, with Better Life in Recovery, wants to avoid.

"I don't want this to be our new normal. I want this to be a wake-up call to a lot of people," he said.

A representative with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the department believes the spike is slowing, but local organizations, like Stoeker's, want to prevent it from happening again.

Stoeker is hosting the Emergency Springfield Overdose Summit Tuesday, October 29. He said he is pushing for more addiction awareness and available resources.

"The more that we can normalize the conversation, the more we can educate people on substance use disorders, the more accessible resources are going to be," he said.

Stoeker said now is the time to reach out to those who are struggling with addiction, before someone else's friend, parent or child ends up the way so many of Shuler's have already.

"That is really painful. I don't want it to happen anymore," Shuler said.

Shuler said his family's compassion led him to treatment. Both he and Stoeker say, until the community becomes accepting of those with addiction and willing to help them, they're going to continue to fall back on old, dangerous habits.

"It’s tough to trust somebody that’s in active addiction, but sometimes we need to take a leap of faith and meet them where they are without judgement and just love them as best we can," Shuler said.

The summit is set to last from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Click HERE for more about the Emergency Springfield Overdose Summit, including the schedule.