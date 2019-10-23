Springfield mom, nurse warns others about popular antibiotic after daughter's death

A Springfield family is sharing their tragic story in hopes that another family won't have to experience the same thing.

Aimee Caldwell's daughter never saw her 11th birthday, after being prescribed a common antibiotic.

Now, Abigail Caldwell's case is part of a study involving patients across the country who died after being prescribed the drug Bactrim.

It is commonly prescribed for acne, and has been around a long time.

But in May, 2018, after her daughter died-- Aimee Caldwell says she just had a feeling that the medication might somehow be involved.

"Every morning on the way to work, I say out loud, one more day. I'm one day closer. I'm coming baby, one day closer," Aimee said, as if speaking to her daughter in heaven.

Abigial, 10, was put on Bactrim for an acne type rash on her scalp. Nineteen days later, she passed away.

"I'm her mamma and I'm a nurse. I don't know. Something can't explain that nagging feeling of could this be Bactrim. She was fine and that's the only thing that was different."

Fast forward through a year of not knowing, and Caldwell's husband happened to see a CNN article telling a very similar story to Abigail's death.

"So I contacted our St. Louis doctors... they contacted Dr. Jenna Miller who is the lead researcher on the study that was cited on CNN, and we ended up sending all of Abigail's medical records, all of her pathology, her post mortem, to everywhere, all over to be studied," Aimee said.

"I don't know how many are out there because it's so unknown, and people don't know to ask about it," explained Dr. Jenna Miller. After the exposure on CNN, Miller started fielding lots of phone calls.

"I've had 25 patients contact me who've had severe lung illness or some other severe side effect and who had taken Bactrim, and we're trying to find out if Bactrim was the cause," she said.

Her research will possibly build evidence so that patients and providers can be aware of the possible links and risks.

It's an approach that Aimee hopes will work for others-- even though it's too late for her daughter.

"She is fine. She's better than fine, she is wonderful. She doesn't worry about us, she's good," Aimee said. "I just want someone that comes in and has lung failure and a fever and they've been on Bactrim for the doctor to go whoa... let's look at the Bactrim thing."

