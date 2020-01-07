Springfield neighborhood asks why new park closed during Christmas break

A new playground opened a few months ago at a Springfield public school is getting plenty of use, not only during the school day, but on the evenings and weekends too. So parents wondered why was it not open during the Christmas break?

The new playground opened in September at Weller Elementary School. The school made it clear it was also open to the community. Weller Elementary students raised money for it. It's a national demonstration site for getting kids to be active through play. And it's easy to see the kids love it.

Over Christmas break, they couldn't get into play, even on those unseasonably warm days. Springfield Schools leaders say it's simply because the custodian who normally unlocks the playground every evening was sick the day before Christmas break began and the substitute didn't know it needed to be done.

Stephanie Herron says her 12-yea-old son often visits a friend right across the street from Weller Elementary. They were disappointed the past couple of weeks.

"We were really frustrated finding out that it was locked and we couldn't use it," said Herron. "A lot of parents over break, they have work, their kids are at home. On a nice day, they may want to go across the street to play. They may not want them walking all the way down to Smith Park, because they have to cross division, which is very busy."

One parent told us in a message it has happened multiple times. But school leaders say the procedure is the custodian unlocks the playground every night. The school leaders say anyone with any questions or concerns should talk to the principal.

